Marion Jones "Jo" Ivy Bingham of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana passed away Saturday, June 15th at the age of 75. Jo was born in Butler Alabama November 10, 1943. She grew up in Greenville,Mississippi and resided in Seabrook, TX for over 30-years. Jo was a beloved daughter,sister, niece, cousin,mother, grand/great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed working outside gardening, baking/cooking, playing computer games, watching golf, LSU baseball/football, her dog Lucy, and visits with her grandchildren/great-grandchild ren. She was incredibly generous,intelligent and loved her family to the utmost. She will be missed for now. Jo was preceded in death by her father- R.W. Ivy of Stateline, MS, mother-Flossie Ivy of Butler, AL and her son Richard "Richie" Darrell Bingham of Greenville, MS. Surviving family include daughter Rolanda Hairston, husband Chuck Hairston, Son Darren Bingham, wife Sue Bingham, brother Wayne Ivy, wife Shirley Ivy sister Judy Keigley, husband Gerald Keigley, aunt Rachel, Opal, husband Hubert, uncle Roy, several cousins, nieces-Christy, Kara,Wendy, nephews-Chuck, Mike and grandchildren-Graci, Melanie, Corey, Brett, Shelbi, Drew, Sarah and great-grandchildren-Christophe r, Ava, Ricky, Zaiden, Cameron, and 1 on the way (father Brett Bingham). Burial forthcoming in Greenville,MS