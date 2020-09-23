1/
Mary Jacobi Meeh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jacobi Meeh,88, went to be with Jesus on Sept 1, 2020. She was born in New Jersey but lived in the Clear Lake area since 1962, most as an original resident of her beloved Timber Cove. She is survived by her four children David, Holly, Tom, and Peter as well as three daughters-in-law Cindy, Deanne, and Terry. She had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mary appreciated everything about nature, and loved spending time outdoors, whether camping in most of the National Parks, birding, or tending the plants in her back yard. Mary particularly loved walking along the beach, crabbing, riding the ferry to Bolivar, or sailing with her family. She passed these loves on to all her kids. She was also incredibly creative- painting, sewing, hula and belly dancing, playing the ukulele and organ, and making stained glass pieces were all pastimes. She volunteered many hours as a docent with the Houston Symphony and enjoyed countless productions at Miller Outdoor Theater. She loved Jesus, was active in her church and participated in BSF. A celebration of her life will be held October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Nassau Bay Baptist Church, 18131 Nassau Bay Dr, 77058 To make honorariums via mail or online to Armand Bayou Nature Center in honor of Mary Meeh, go to https://www.abnc.org/donate or use their EIN#23-7403757.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved