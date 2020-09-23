Mary Jacobi Meeh,88, went to be with Jesus on Sept 1, 2020. She was born in New Jersey but lived in the Clear Lake area since 1962, most as an original resident of her beloved Timber Cove. She is survived by her four children David, Holly, Tom, and Peter as well as three daughters-in-law Cindy, Deanne, and Terry. She had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mary appreciated everything about nature, and loved spending time outdoors, whether camping in most of the National Parks, birding, or tending the plants in her back yard. Mary particularly loved walking along the beach, crabbing, riding the ferry to Bolivar, or sailing with her family. She passed these loves on to all her kids. She was also incredibly creative- painting, sewing, hula and belly dancing, playing the ukulele and organ, and making stained glass pieces were all pastimes. She volunteered many hours as a docent with the Houston Symphony and enjoyed countless productions at Miller Outdoor Theater. She loved Jesus, was active in her church and participated in BSF. A celebration of her life will be held October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Nassau Bay Baptist Church, 18131 Nassau Bay Dr, 77058 To make honorariums via mail or online to Armand Bayou Nature Center in honor of Mary Meeh, go to https://www.abnc.org/donate
or use their EIN#23-7403757.