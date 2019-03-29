Mary Frances Kane, of League City, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2019 in League City, Texas at the age of 100. She was born on December 14, 1918 in Henderson, Texas to Roy and Bertha Mays. Mary Frances was a devoted wife to Vernon, her husband of 66 years, and mother to two children. She was passionate about teaching young children and instilling a love of reading. She began her career in a one-room school house and retired as an instructor at the College of the Mainland in 1991. Her extensive library was moved to her alma mater, Stephen F. Austin University, in 2016 to serve as a resource for the College of Education, the charter school, and the early childhood laboratory. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon and parents Roy and Bertha. Mary is survived by her daughter Diane, son Gerald, sister Doris Jane Mays Van Cleave, brother Horace Bates Mays, grandchildren Drew, Matt, Tom, Amy, Toni and Candice, 3 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 E NASA Pkwy, Webster, TX 77598. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to the Mary Frances Mays Kane Children's Library Collection, C/O Stephen F. Austin State University, 1936 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75962 or Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 E NASA Pkwy, Webster, TX 77598.