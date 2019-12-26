Mary Louise Hodapp, 91, passed away on December 20 th 2019, in League City, Texas. Mary was born on May 22, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to Benjamin Harvey and Marie Louise Hill. She later graduated from Sacred Heart High School, then went on to attend Siena Catholic College in Memphis, Tenn. While at Siena Catholic College, Mary met her future Husband, Cyril. They later married on July 9, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was a beloved mother of eight children and a devoted Christian wife. In addition to raising eight children, Mary served Saint Bernadette's Parish as a member of Helping Hands and Prayer Heart Line. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Harvey Hill and Marie Louise Tischer Hill; husband, Cyril Joseph Hodapp II; son, Christopher J. Hodapp; granddaughter, Theresa C. Hodapp; and son-in-law, Heiko Mahlstedt. Mary is survived by her children, Mary T. and Charles Nash, John F. and Pamela Hodapp, Catherine A. Mahlstedt, Michael H. and Nicole Hodapp, Stephen T. and Katherine Hodapp, Cyril Joseph, III and Laura Hodapp, and David G. and Robin Hodapp. Mary Hodapp is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The viewing will be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062 on Thursday January 2 nd . The funeral service will be held at 10;00 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church followed by a reception and then the burial at Houston National Cemetery.