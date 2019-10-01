Mary Zachry McGinty went to be with the Lord, and joined her husband Bill McGinty of 62 years, on September 29, 2019. She will join Bill in their final resting place in Farmington, NM.

Mary was born October 2, 1917 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to C.H. and Elizabeth Oldham Zachry. She was raised in Dallas, TX and attended Texas Woman's University in Denton, TX where she studied pre-med. She met Bill at a church function and went on to marry him. During their life together, they lived in Texas and New Mexico before finally retiring in Farmington, NM. Along with raising and taking care of her two daughters and later helping with her grandsons, she was also an active volunteer at her church including teaching Sunday school. Mary's friendly nature allowed her to share the Word of the Lord and offer help to anyone in need. Always having a story to tell to brighten your day and offering words of encouragement endeared her to many. With a love for traveling, she was fortunate that she was able to take many grand adventures, to Hawaii, the Bahamas, Florida, a couple of trips to Ireland and even a trip to Boston last year. She loved nothing more than to get to experience the joys of the world with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Laura Zachry Albright of Dallas, TX and Lenore Zachry Downen of Carlsbad, NM and sons-in-law, Chester Stout, Mike Horton and Larry Lansdown.

She is survived by her two daughters, Claire Stout and Sue Lansdown, grandsons, Peter Stout and his wife Lindsey, Patrick Stout and his wife, Christina and Daniel Lansdown. As well as her five great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Kaleb, Sean, Kylie and Tristan Stout.

Mary will be missed by all who have come to know and love her.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at University Baptist Church in Houston, TX. A small graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, NM tentatively the weekend of October 12 th .