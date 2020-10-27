Maureen Ella Francis (Koether) passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. She lived a long life full of joy and happiness. She loved her husband (predeceased), two children and two granddaughters more than anything -they were the "diamonds in her life".



Maureen was born in Shiner, Texas, on May 24, 1924, to Ella and Hugh Koether and had a younger sister, Alice (predeceased). She graduated from Shiner High School at the top of her class at 16 and went on to pursue a degree in education at the University of Texas in Austin. She then furthered her education at Northwestern University in Chicago, earning a Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. She married Perry Francis, the love of her life, and they settled in Houston, Texas.



Maureen and Perry, started Sparky's (Maureen's high school nickname) Toy Store in Texas City, Texas. She was able to travel the world with Perry throughout her life. She always felt so fortunate to have had such a wonderful husband who treated her like a queen.



Maureen's true passion was to work in the public school system. She started the speech and language program for the Houston Independent School District, teaching at many schools in the Houston area. Maureen and the family later moved to Brook Forest in Clear Lake City, where she had her most fulfilling and loved career working as a Speech-Language Pathologist, in the Clear Creek Independent School District, at Clear Lake Elementary School. She adored the staff, students and parents with all of her heart. It is there and with all of her involvement in education and the speech and language profession, where she made her lifetime friendships with so many amazing people at her home school and throughout the district. Maureen's love for Clear Lake Elementary was so great that she decided the school needed a song and wrote the lyrics to the Thunderbird school song. Due to her passionate work with teachers, students and parents, the Parent Teacher's Association (PTA), honored her with a PTA Life Membership.



Maureen's love and dedication to education was reflected in her membership and leadership in educational organizations. She was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, President of the Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers, in CCISD and President and lifetime member of Theta Zeta Chapter, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. She was also a member of the Texas Speech-Language and Hearing Association, the American Speech- Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) and held the ASHA Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech and Language Pathology.



Maureen's exuberance and love for people continued when she moved to Orchard Park at Victory Lakes Senior Living Community. One year she was named Sweetheart of Orchard Park. There, she often led chair exercise sessions for other residents and students with special needs in Clear Creek ISD. Her zest for life and learning were continuous as she participated in Orchard Park classes and learned to paint and make jewelry.



Maureen's neighbors always looked out for her and welcomed her into their lives as family. Her sparkle and smile lit up any room that she entered. If you were ever in her company, you knew it because she had such a vivacious energy about her.



Her friends would say Maureen was intelligent, well read, fun, exuberant, kind, elegant and stylish with a larger than life personality. She lived a life of joy and she did it with passion, vigor and grace.



If Maureen could leave a legacy to her family and friends, it would be to live your best life, live it without regrets and live it with a purpose. She will be truly missed.



She is survived by her son, Jay, daughter-in- law, Irene, from Houston, Texas, daughter, Renay, son-in-law, Dan, her two granddaughters, Lauryn and Paige, from San Jose, California, and her niece, Jill, from Woodville , Texas.



