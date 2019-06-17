Merle Joseph Denny, born March 20, 1933 in New Albany, IN, was called home to be with our Lord on June 15, 2019. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He led a distinguished life of service to his country, his family, and his community. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and a man that exemplified the fruits of the Spirit;

Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Merle graduated from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY in 1951. He married the love of his life, Barbara Joyce Lamke Denny, in 1953 and graduated from St. Louis University in 1954. Merle served in the United States Air Force and spent his professional career in the aerospace industry including 32 years with NASA. After retiring, he spent much of his free time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. Merle enjoyed the beauty and adventure of the outdoors; he was an enthusiastic student of world history and he loved to make others smile with his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He also had a great passion for travel and music. He especially enjoyed perfecting his German language skills while delighting in German folklore and cuisine. Merle was always the first to break into dance at the sound of a polka. He was a man of great joy and created a beautiful legacy of faith, love, kindness and service to others.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents Merle S. Denny and Anna Ricke Denny; his brothers M. Albert Denny and D.J. "Jerry" Denny, sisters Mary Marguerite Denny, Elizabeth Denny Wolfe and Bonnie Denny Ellenbrand. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Barbara Joyce Denny, sister Judith Denny Jagelski (Jim), children Barbara Denny Hennessy (Steve), Marian Denny Ofczarzak (Randy), Kevin M. Denny (Pat), Kathleen M. Denny, Maureen Denny Zahn (Skip) and Brian C. Denny (Sandra) and grandchildren Rachel Ofczarzak Hawksworth (Justin), Rebecca Ofczarzak, Michael Hennessy, Aaron Ofczarzak (Sarah), Eileen Hennessy Puente (Mario), James Ofczarzak, Steven Hennessy (Ashley), Amanda Denny, Kelli Hennessy, Kyle Denny, Zachary Zahn, Victoria Denny, Nathan Zahn, Jacob Denny, Megan Denny and Joseph Denny and great grandchildren Avery and Benjamin Hawksworth, Andrew and Samuel Ofczarzak, Faith and Nolan Hennessy.

A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 East Medical Center Blvd. Webster, TX on Tuesday June 18th at 6 pm followed by a vigil and rosary at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd. Houston, TX on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 am, presided by Father Vincent Vuong-Quoc Nguyen, immediately followed by a reception. Rite of Committal will be at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Claire of Assisi Catholic Church, Commit for Life or the .