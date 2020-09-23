Michael (Mike) L. Johnson, 62, Oak Ridge North (Conroe), Texas left this earth on September, 5, 2020. He was born in Pecos, Texas, son of Harold and Beverly Johnson, and little brother to sister Mitzi. Awaiting Mike in Heaven are his beloved father Harold and stepfather Walter Blessey; stepbrother Wally, nephew Jason, cousin Mitch Wartenbach, Uncle LB and grandparents. Mike is survived by his loving mother and devoted caregiver Beverly; sister Mitzi; nephew John and niece Laura, as well as many wonderful friends, all of whom brought him joy throughout his illness.
Mike spent his teenage years hanging out at the local swimming pool during the summer, riding bikes, hunting, fishing, visiting family and raising some hell with his numerous friends, many of who he stayed close to for his entire life. Mike could be serious and suffered no fools, but was also compassionate and caring and would do anything for his family and friends. He was pleasant, respectful and a man of his word.
After Mike graduated from Conroe High School, he attended Sam Houston State University before leaving to study drafting. Shortly thereafter, he started his own professional drafting business. He later worked at the Texas Department of Corrections. For many years prior to his illness, he was employed by the TSA-Security at Bush Intercontinental Airport.
When Mike began having health issues in recent years, he was determined to be as self-sufficient as possible. Though Mike wasn't as mobile as he once was, he so looked forward to phone calls at home from his many close friends and family checking up on his well-being, and he enjoyed calling them as well.
Mike shall be greatly missed by his loved ones and friends. His spirit will live in their hearts and he will never be forgotten.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated. At a later date, internment will take place at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery. For those who wish to make a donation in Mike's honor, it can be made to American Kidney Fund or the charity of your choice
.