Mona Jean Vittone, 90, born in Tupelo, Mississippi on December 1st, 1928, died peacefully, October 28th in Clear Lake City, Texas.

After attending Bowling Green Business University in Kentucky, Mona traveled, in 1952, to Europe as a civilian employee with Headquarters USAF, Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany. While working in Wiesbaden, she met and married her husband of 66 years, John. While there, they toured Europe, returning to the U.S. in the spring of 1956.

Upon their return, Mona and her family lived in Memphis, then Mobile and in 1962, they moved to Clear Lake City to work in the space program. Mona and her family lived a full and happy life in the Bay Area. Mona enjoyed swimming, golf, bridge, and her poodles. Upon retirement, Mona and John enjoyed cruising and traveling Europe.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ruby Ivey of Tupelo, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband John F. Vittone, her son John F. Vittone, Jr. and wife Evelyn, daughter Christina Massara and husband Jeffrey, and daughter Amy Rose and husband Christopher. Also, by grandchildren Dr. Gloria Echeverria and husband Dr. AJ, Cynthia Vittone, Zachary Massara, Alexander Massara, Lindsey Rose and Lauren Rose and by great-grandchildren Eva Massara and Luke Massara. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Shores at Clear Lake Senior Living as well as Hospice Plus for the loving care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice Plus - Houston South. Services will be held Friday, November 1st, at Crowder Funeral Home, Clear Lake. The visitation will be from 10:30 - 11:30, followed by a memorial service and reception. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Houston National Cemetery.