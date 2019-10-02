Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra M. "Babb" Arkinson. View Sign Service Information James Crowder Funeral Home 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster , TX 77598 (281)-280-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Myra Mary Arkinson of Clear Lake City, Texas; passed away on October 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be private. She is predeceased by her mother, father and older brother Cyril Babb. She is survived by her husband Thomas E. Arkinson and three sons. Her first son, Michael T. Arkinson his wife Kellie (O'Flaherty) Arkinson and two granddaughters Kayce and Bailey Arkinson. Her second son, John K. Arkinson, his wife Carson (Clement) Arkinson and stepsons Henry and Hatcher Stanford. Her 3rd son, Mark A. Arkinson, his wife Janet (Garman) Arkinson and their son John (Jack) A. Arkinson. Brett was born on August 13th, 1936 in Barnstaple, Devon, UK. Her Father Harold Ware Babb (aka "Sam") ran a small shop in Barnstaple where he manufactured dental prothesis. Her mother Alice (Mitcham) Babb was a seamstress. Brett's father died when she was 15 years of age, where upon, accompanied by her mother Alice and older brother Cyril, she emigrated to New Haven, Connecticut. Her new American high school classmates nicknamed her "Brett". After high school, Brett attended Connecticut State Teachers college in New Haven, where she also worked as a Librarian at Yale University library in order to afford tuition. After a few years of college, she decided to see the world, so she left college in 1960, to become an airline stewardess. She first worked for a charter company named Saturn Airways, where she was quickly able to accrue a few thousand miles of flying time, and 18 months later was hired by a West Coast regional airline named Bonanza, which soon morphed into Air West. During her flying days, she traveled all over the US, and made multiple trans-Atlantic flights to Europe. She met her husband, Tom Arkinson on Christmas Day 1960 in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed as a Regular Army officer. They dated for over 2 years while she continued flying, and were married in October 1963, when she retired her "wings" to become an Army wife. A highly accomplished seamstress, Brett created and sewed together her own wedding dress. As an Army wife, she was still able to travel and see the world, as they were stationed all over the US, Europe and Asia. While serving as an Army wife for over two decades, she continued her college education by taking correspondence courses from the University of Maryland. While her husband was stationed at Ft Leavenworth, Kansas for three years, she was able to enroll at the University of Kansas which was only 30 miles away. She commuted 60 miles round-trip daily between home and KU and was able to complete her undergraduate BA and also a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice planning, along with a one-year internship. Her husband retired from the Regular Army in 1981, and Brett then went to work as a Criminal Justice Planner at the Houston-Galveston Council of Governments (HGAC). In 1999 she was awarded the Jerry Smith Award from the Governor of Texas as the Outstanding Criminal Justice Planner of Texas for 1999. She was forced to retire from HGAC as a victim of colon cancer, which was cured at MD Anderson. Brett enjoyed 19 more years of cancer free retirement, frequently travelling back to the UK, Germany and other places in Europe, Mexico and the USA. She was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2019 and eventually succumbed to the disease after a long hard-fought battle. She was loved by all who met her, and will be remembered in the thoughts and prayers of her beloved family and friends.



