On the afternoon of September 1, 2020, OraLee Kirkham left this life on earth and flew into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. Four generations of family surrounded her at her Jacksonville, TX home, singing to her and praying as she made her final journey.
OraLee was born in Ventura, CA in 1942, the third of four children of Louis and Carrie Kimbrough. Her siblings, Joyce, Marilyn and John all survive her. OraLee was always very bright and energetic, and even skipped a full grade in grammar school. With her outgoing personality, she was always very popular among her schoolmates and in high school became one of the high school cheerleaders. She studied at Sierra Junior College in Auburn, CA after high school, graduating with her Associate Degree in accounting and it is there she met her lifelong love and partner James Ralph Kirkham, a tall, handsome, football player. She and Jim were married in a ceremony held with family and friends in the back garden of her parent's house. Her father built the wedding arbor.
It was also during this time that OraLee began to realize that something vitally important was missing in her life and she began to seek the spirituality that would guide her through the rest of her life. Eventually, she turned herself over to Jesus Christ, and dedicated her life to God.
OraLee worked as an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service. She and husband Jim moved several times as their family grew. Their son, James, Jr was born and then daughter, Mary. They all grew in faith together, and when OraLee and Jim were called to missionary work in the early 1970s, the whole family was involved. OraLee and Jim accepted teaching positions through the Christian and Missionary Alliance at Dalat School in Penang, Malaysia, where children of mainland missionaries were safely schooled in order to be closer to their parents who were often in unsafe areas.
OraLee and Jim and their two small children loved living in Malaysia, even in the open air housing among the cockroaches and lizards and snakes. OraLee was always very squeamish about "bugs" in general, so this was a real challenge for her. According to OraLee, what made it all worthwhile were the "missionary kids." Since the missionary parents were absent for months sometimes, OraLee and Jim became not only teachers to the children, they also became mentors, loving and counseling them as any parent would, comforting them, laughing with them, and in some cases disciplining them. In the eight year period (1975-1984) they spent in Penang, they forged relationships with the missionary children that lasted even as the children became adults long past their parent's missionary days. It was a group OraLee treasured as her own children.
OraLee and Jim and family finally left Penang in 1984, moving back to California so they could be close to their son and daughter during their college and young adult years. OraLee resumed her accounting and Jim started a home maintenance business, and their faith and ties to the church continued to flourish. Most of the time they lived near OraLee's parents, Carrie and Lou, in California, where their children could bond with their grandparents after such a long absence abroad. OraLee's precious "missionary kids" were often visitors of their family home, and were always warmly welcomed. She and Jim also spent many hours traveling to many different churches, sharing their photos and experiences of Dalat School. It is still thriving today.
James, Jr. and his wife Brenda, along with daughter Cherish had settled near Houston, and added JB and Mary Lee to the brood. OraLee and Jim decided to move to Texas to be near them. They settled outside Houston, in Missouri City and began attending the Sugar Creek Baptist Church. This would be their church home for many years. Always very active members, here they would worship and learn, teach and serve, love and grow in the Lord.
While living in Missouri City, OraLee and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. But it was no ordinary celebration. They were able to celebrate their anniversary in conjunction with a Dalat School reunion in Orlando, Florida. They got to spend time with their family and many of their now adult "missionary kids" from bygone years. It was very special time for both of them.
As Missouri City and the Houston area grew, the Kirkham clan felt the need to find a place in the Texas country where multiple families could live close together on one property. They found such a place in Jacksonville, Texas. There are now three homes on the property and four generations living within yards of each other. The daily doses of love and the laughter of young children filled OraLee with absolute joy. They continued their walk with the Lord at the Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville where again they worshiped, taught and learned.
Eventually OraLee's declining health prevented her from regularly attending her beloved church. Ever focused on other's needs, never complaining, always loving, caring and laughing, OraLee made her final surrender in this life, in her own home, surrounded by all her loving family, singing hymns as was her final wish, to usher her into the Lord's presence. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rest with Jesus, sweet OraLee.
OraLee is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim; son, Jim Jr.; daughter-in-love, Brenda; daughter Mary; favorite son- in- law Craig; and their daughter Ellie. Jim, Jr's family includes daughter Cherish and husband Chris Hultberg and children, Isaac, Emily, and Olivia; son James Benjamin (JB), daughter Mary Lee and husband Zach Green and children Landon and Gideon. She is also survived by her siblings, Joyce Pendergrass, Marilyn Brashear, and John and wife Mimi Kimbrough and their families.
The Celebration of Life Service for OraLee will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 am, at Central Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, TX. It will be streamed live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mary.kirkham.pinley
for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hospice Plus, 321 East Spring Street, #121, Palestine, TX 75801 (or your local Hospice) or Central Baptist Church, 1909 East Rusk St, Jacksonville TX 75766.