Peter L. (Pete) Reeder, 78 of Nassau Bay, TX passed away suddenly while vacationing in Maine on June 8th, 2019.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd, 1941, the first son of Sherwood Lewis Reeder and Jesse Hartman Schantz.

Pete graduated from Emmaus (PA) High School in 1959 and from Salem College, Salem, WV in 1968 following an enlistment in the US Army where he served in Army Security in Germany. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Human Relations and began working for the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America in NJ.

Registered with the BSA for 70 years, Pete proudly earned his Eagle rank in 1956. Along his adult Scouting trail, he earned his Woodbadge Beads in 1974 and in 2014 was presented with the Silver Beaver award for outstanding volunteer service to Scouting by Mt. Baker Council BSA.

Pete retired from the BSA in 2008, having held positions in Monmouth Council (NJ), Green Mountain Council (VT), and Mount Baker Council (WA). He was a member of Rotary International in which he was past President of Blackwood (NJ) and Snohomish (WA) clubs. He was active in the Lake Stevens (WA) American Legion, and taught Sunday School in Waterbury Center, VT, Kent, WA and Marysville, WA. Pete volunteered for several mission experiences through his church, going to Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina and to Texas following Hurricane Ike. Most recently he was Scouting Coordinator for University Baptist Church (Clear Lake) where he and his wife had relocated to live near family.

His "retirement job", driving a school bus for Clear Creek Independent School District was a labor of love. He was proud to drive Bus #1707 / route #40 and had a special relationship with students he drove each school day.

He leaves behind Judy, his wife of 49 years, their sons Brian (Heather) Reeder of League City, TX and Dr. Jay (Shannon) Reeder of Centre Hall, PA, five grandchildren: Madison, Jacob, Ava, Joshua, and Lucy, his brother, Douglas (Cynthia) Reeder of Chanhassen, MN, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Barbara Vandersall of Indianapolis, IN and Margaret Berger of Poinciana, FL.

A memorial service will be held at the University Baptist Church (Clear Lake) on Friday, August 9th at 3:00 PM. Another will be held in WA State later in August. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Pete Reeder to the James E. West Fellowship Foundation in care of the Sam Houston Area Council Boy Scouts of America in Houston and UBC Foundation at University Baptist Church: http//www.ubc.org.