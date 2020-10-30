Randall L. Woods, local newspaper publisher and former Vice President of The Woodlands Corporation passed away Friday October 23, 2020 in Flower Mound, Texas. Woods was the public face of The Woodlands Corporation (TWC) during the 1980s, when The Woodlands growth blossomed.



His professional life centered around public relations, advertising, journalism, television and radio. A highlight was working at the White House in the Ford Administration. He was known for creating and directing many special community events in The Woodlands such as the Bottom of the Lake Festival. After leaving The Woodlands Development Corp., Woods started his own public relations and advertising company, Woods & Associates. He published a feel-good newspaper PeopleScene for 30 years showcasing community volunteers and organizations.



Woods held various board positions with The Woodlands Religious Community, Inc. (Interfaith), United Way of Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Economic Development Council, the Boy Scouts of America, Crime Stoppers, the Rotary Club, the Texas Public Relations Association and the Trinity University Alumni Association.



Randall Lamar Woods was born at home to parents Onia Christine and Burton Leonard Woods in Yazoo City, Mississippi on September 15, 1935. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother David, his wife Ann (Soward), and his wife Linda (Smith/Boyde). He is survived by daughters Robin Woods (Randy Akin) and Christy Hines (Howard), his son Randall "Kelley" Woods (Karly) and step-son Benjamin Boyde (Nicole). He leaves grandchildren Randall "Erik" Swedberg (Wendy Castle), Gregory Swedberg (Alicia), Rachel Goodlad (Nathan Davis), Alexandra Attaway (Cole), William Hines (Haley), Jacqueline Hines, Austin Woods, Bailey Woods, Logan Woods and Jackson Woods; step-grandchildren Bryttin and Brayson Boyde; and great-grandchildren Tristan and Issa Rabie, Ellie Swedberg, Sadie Hines, Fitz Davis, Leif Swedberg, Quinn Davis and Caleb Attaway. He also leaves his dearest cousin Dr. Alta Allen and her family, along with countless extended family and friends who have dozens of Randy Woods stories and fond memories.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Randall L. Woods will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Robb Chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, located at 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380. Dr. Robb will officiate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store