Raymond (Ray) Richard Blumenstein of Houston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Webster, Texas at the age of 74. He was born on February 10, 1945 in Breese, Illinois to Robert and Agnes (Huels) Blumenstein. Ray was a resident of Houston, Texas for 43 years. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Houston, Clear Lake. Ray worked as an oil and gas accountant until he retired. He had a passion for sports, especially golf, baseball and football, and he loved to travel.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Blumenstein, and his grandson Michael Raymond Brown.

Ray is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 53 years; two daughters Cheryl Forrest and husband Sam and Jill Brown and husband Russell; two granddaughters Erin Forrest and Sara Forrest; sister Mary Kay Boeing and husband Pete; two brothers Joe Blumenstein and John Blumenstein and wife Deb; sister-in-law Ruth Costello; brother-in-law Paul Kerkemeyer; and numerous extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29 th from 6 to 8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day on Tuesday, April 30th at 10:30am at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, Texas 77062 with a reception following in the church's Parish Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Raymond's memory may do so to The ( https://www.cancer.org/ ) or The ( https://www.heart.org/ ).