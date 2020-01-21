On Friday, January 17, 2020, Richard "Dick" Tuntland, loving husband, father, patriot, and pilot, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Dick was born in Valley City, North Dakota and graduated from NDSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served as a pilot in the Air Force and was active in the Air National Guard. He married Donna in 1958 and they raised four children.

Dick had a passion for flying and was proud of his career at NASA where his last assignment was to oversee transport of the Space Shuttle. After retirement Dick enjoyed traveling with Donna, golfing, playing Bridge, working at the farm, and singing with the church choir. He never met a stranger and welcomed fellowship with a cold beer and a good story. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his son David. He is survived by his wife Donna, children Mike, Brenda, and Debbie, three grandchildren, Erin, Adam, and Mark, brother Tom and sister Trish. He will be buried at the veteran's cemetery in North Dakota. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, Houston, at 10:00 am with a visitation at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence Hospice 11420 Dairy Ashford, Suite 108, Sugarland, TX 77478 or to the Gloria Dei Endowment Fund.