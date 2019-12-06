Rita Sommer, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 30. Born April 7, 1932, in Galveston, TX, Rita was the daughter of Anton and Theresia Sommer, who emigrated from Germany. Rita was preceded in death by her brother, Helmut Sommer. Rita is survived by her devoted friend and companion of 30 years, Carl Brainerd; her nephews, Richard, J. Robert, Stephen, and Michael Sommer; and her niece, Michele Sommer. The memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX.

If so inclined, donations may be made to Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas at www.cockerkids.org or, to any charitable organization that benefits the welfare and care of animals.