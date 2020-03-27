Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Tokerud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Eugene Tokerud passed away peacefully at his home in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 83. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bob was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 30, 1936 to Fred Eugene and Helen Angeline (Tadevich) Tokerud. Bob graduated from Great Falls, High School and the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career at Sperry Corporation in Salt Lake City, UT before joining Lockheed where he spent a long and lustrous career. He held various positions which moved him around from Clear Lake / Houston, TX, Cocoa Beach, FL, Washington DC and Arlington, TX. Bob began as an engineer with Lockheed Heritage but soon worked himself up in various projects and managerial positions before becoming President of Lockheed Martin Logistics Management and a corporate Vice President of the Lockheed Martin Corporation. After retiring in May of 1997, Bob spent several years as President and CEO of Operational Technologies in San Antonio, Texas. After retiring again, Bob and his wife, Marsha enjoyed 18 years living in Las Colinas / Irving, Texas. Bob's greatest joy in life was spending time with family, friends and traveling. He was always up for a get-together or a new adventure and took great delight in spending a few relaxing years living in New Braunfels, TX and exploring the Hill Country. Bob always enjoyed spending time with neighbors. He was a happy soul who never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Eugene Tokerud, mother, Helen Angeline Thomas and brother, Lloyd Dewain Tokerud. Bob is survived by his wife, Marsha Somers Tokerud, daughters, Pamela Tokerud (Bruce Schuett), Torri Tokerud Breeding, Camille Tokerud and Corinne Tokerud (Cindy Erickson); sons, Marc Tokerud (Kathy) and David Tokerud; two stepdaughters, Autumn Evans (Brian) and Melanie James (Matt); one stepson, Jeramie Stone (Genesis); 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Keith Tokerud; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Somers; numerous nieces and nephews; countless extended family and friends along with his dog, Wilson. Bob (Papa), you inspired us always and you will be missed beyond words, Your Loving Family In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be given to the North Texas , s or a . Thank you.

