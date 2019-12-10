Robert W. Eiden, Jr. "Uncle Bob", 66, passed away from natural causes at home in Seabrook, Texas on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Uncle Bob was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Huntsville, Alabama. During the 90s, he moved to Texas to be close to family where he has resided ever since. Uncle Bob was a long-time employee for Walmart and retired within the past year. He spent his final year traveling and visiting old friends.

Our Uncle Bob was always eager to take each (or all) of us out to lunch/dinner and mostly listened as we told of the activities in our lives. He would empathize or offer a quip with a slight edge and also tell of his own similar experience. He loved and felt connected to each of his nieces and nephew. He was our mom's only sibling and us "kids" were his only, remaining family. He was a great source of support after the passing of our mother.

Uncle Bob was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Robert and Edna Eiden; stepmother, Monica Eiden; sister, Colette Ming and her husband, Leslie Ming; and niece, Jennifer Ming.

He is survived by his nieces: Jackie, Theresa, and Tina; nephew, Chris and his wife Mila; grandnephew; Anthony, his wife Meagan, and their three children.

It is Uncle Bob's wish that his remains be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the at .

Condolences can be sent to the Ming family in care of Jeter Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com .