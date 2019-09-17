Robert (Bob) Joseph Palladini, 80, of League City, Texas passed away on September 10, 2019. He was born March 9, 1939 to Arnold and Mary (Copelli) Palladini in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Ambridge High School in 1956, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in Japan and Korea. Upon his discharge in 1964, he moved to Texas and began his lifelong career supporting NASA's Johnson Space Center. He was honored to be a part of the Apollo, Space Shuttle, and Space Station programs. He retired from United Space Alliance in 2004.

Bob enjoyed many activities throughout his life, including water and snow skiing, scuba diving, piloting single engine aircraft, riding motorcycles, and fishing. In his later years he spent much of his time wood working, playing pickleball, and volunteering with the League City Police Dept.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Robert Palladini (Angie) and daughter Katherine Palladini (Keith Fiegel); grandson Ryan Palladini; sister Joan (Paul) Montell and brother Richard (Becky) Palladini.

Those wishing to honor Bob's memory are asked to consider a donation to the League City Police Officer's Association at P.O. Box 1544, League City, TX 77574 or online at https://leaguecitypoa.firstresponderprocessing.com.