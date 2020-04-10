Ronald Camp (R.C.) Bailey, 87, of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was born on Nov. 2, 1932 and was raised by his parents, Victoria and Floyd Bailey, in Gurdon, Arkansas.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954, and then attended Henderson State University. There, he played football and met the love of his life, Sara Redding. They married and lived happily together for more than 63 years.

He worked in high school coaching and education his entire career at schools across Texas, including Clear Creek High School, Clear Lake High School, also in Paris, Texarkana —and in the early days, DeValls Bluff, Arkansas.

He had a passion for family, fishing and football. He and Sara made their home for the past 53 years in League City, on his beloved Gulf Coast, where they raised three daughters, who could all catch a fish and throw a solid pass.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, and his twin sister, Marilyn Bailey Gregory of Ft. Worth, Texas. His family includes Sara Redding Bailey (wife), Lisa Bailey Radebaugh (daughter) and her husband, Bob Radebaugh of Austin, Texas; Lindy Bailey Schillaci (daughter) and her husband, Vinny Schillaci, of Nassau Bay, Texas; Carol Bailey Cain (daughter) of Austin, Texas; and his granddaughters, Heather Nash (and husband Jon Ryan Browning) of West Linn, Oregon, Sara and Grace, both of Austin, Texas. His family also included Calvin Gregory (brother-in-law), Cathey and Ken Turner (sister- and brother-in-law) of Little Rock, Arkansas. He also had many nieces and nephews, who all loved their " Uncle Ronnie."

Though he was surrounded by women (wife, daughters and granddaughters) in his family, he touched the lives of many young men through coaching over multiple decades. He is fondly remembered and honored by so many, who still hold him as a hero in their hearts.

A true Renaissance man, Ronald/Ronnie/R.C./Ron/Coach loved dogs, books, movies and the water. He could talk to anyone and was one of the world ' s great listeners. He told stories about a talking dog from his childhood in Arkansas, swinging from a curtain at an assembly in high school, and could still quote " The Canterbury Tales" in middle English. He had a wicked sense of humor, was amazingly observant, and most of his family, friends and acquaintances probably had a nickname.

Due to the current " stay at home" order, a memorial service will be held on a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bay Area Pet Adoptions ( www.bayareapetadoptions.org ), League City United Methodist Church, or .