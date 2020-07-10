It is with immense sadness to announce the passing of Ronald Pasanen on July 8th, this year of the Lord, 2020. Ron was born September 3rd, 1937 in Augusta, Maine to parents Julius and Madeline, now deceased. Ron grew up in East Millinocket, Maine as a boy. Ron was married to Carol Pasanen, preceding his death, for 43 wonderful years. Ron is survived by three daughters, Lorie Back of Dallas, Texas, Melanie Peterson of Houston, Texas and Leigh Ann Masterson and husband Jim of Katy, Texas. Ron is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher Back, Nicholas Back, Heather Peterson, Renee Masterson and Kyle Masterson. Ron is preceded in death by his sister Anna Powers. His brother Daniel Pasanen resides in Maine. At the age of seventeen Ron graduated from high school and was given permission by his parents to join the US Air Force where he excelled and attended Officers Candidate school. Ron further had earned a BS degree in Business and MBA at the University of Nebraska. He served as a navigator aboard B-52 bombers flying missions over Viet Nam, further excelled to the rank of Lt. Colonel and became a Squadron Commander. Ron served 24 years in the Air Force and was stationed at several bases around the U.S. and U.S. territories with his family. After retiring from the Air Force, Ron worked for Northrup Grumman. During his retirement years Ron enjoyed his hobbies with friends and family: fishing with his brother at the camp in Maine, playing golf, bowling, hunting and of course poker. Ron was a devout member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Houston. Ron leaves many long-time friends who he loved and enjoyed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

To give online, go to https://members.gdlc.org/giving , select Memorial/Remembrance Gifts from the drop down list, and write "Endowment Fund" in the comment field. If writing a check, please include "Endowment Fund" in the memo line.

"So, when tomorrow starts without me, Do not think we're apart, For every time you think of me, Remember I'm right here in your heart"