1/
Rose Ann Battenfield
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Rose Ann Battenfield was born in Houston, Texas, on August 19, 1947. She went home to be with our Lord on October 28, 2020. She survived by her husband, Isaac Earl Battenfield: her three Daughters, Penny Vanderharst, Annette Fussell and Sheri Battenfield; five Grandchildren, Jessica, Luann, Jo, Isaac, Crystal; nine Great Grandchildren, Jonathan, Zoey, Casen, Amiee, Colt, Kevin, Corbin, Cacie and Oliver.

We know she is so happy and cooking with her momma in Heaven. We will miss her deeply, every second of every day. It is never good-bye; it is always see ya later. Rest in sweet peace Rose, Momma, Emaw.

"Life will die if held to tightly.

Life will fly if held to lightly.

Lightly, tightly, how do we know

weather we're holding or letting life go"

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
