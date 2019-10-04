On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Ross Buford Murphy passed away peacefully at home at the age of 82. Ross was born on November 1,1936 in Many, Louisiana to Cleveland and Lavera Murphy. He earned his Master's degree in Mathematics from Northwestern State College in 1959. He served his country honorably as 1st Lt. In the U.S. Army. He was dedicated in his career as an Aerospace Engineer, supporting the NASA Space Program in Houston, TX. He retired in 2002 to farm life raising cattle. Ross is preceded in death by his father, Cleveland, his mother, Lavera, and brothers; Burl Cooley, Kirk, and Lonnie. He is survived by wife; Mary Hughes Murphy, son; Darin Ross Murphy, daughter; Erin Elis Murphy-Holt (Robert spouse), and three grandchildren; Ashley, Addison, and Aidan. He has three step children, David Levine (Lauren spouse), Anna Levine Taub (Adam spouse), Steven Hester, seven step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings; Betty De Baca (Austin, Tx.), Patricia Gad (Spartanburg, SC.), and Donald Murphy (Many, Louisiana). Ross always put his family first. He is so loved and adored and will be sadly missed. Remains will be cremated and kept with family. Services not planned at this time.