Ruth Yeager Hanson joined her husband, Everett Andrew Hanson, Jr. in Heaven Friday evening, July 26, 2019 in Victoria, TX. She was born September 23, 1923 in Lexington, TX to Neva Estelle Thomas and John Frank Yeager. She later attended school in League City, TX. She put herself through college at Sam Houston State Teachers College earning a degree in Library Science during World War II. Ruth and Everett married in 1946 after he returned from serving in the Army.

Ruth was a teacher and librarian at Clear Creek Schools. She was a founding member of Texas Avenue Baptist Church in League City, serving as the church librarian for many years. She moved to Victoria in 2008 and attended Northside Baptist Church.

She made many feel loved through the personalized cards she created; whether for your birthday, anniversary, hospital stay, or if she was just thinking of you. She was famous for her pound cakes, solitaire skills, and warm hugs. Ever sharp, her witty remarks could always make you smile.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Karen Hanson (Ron Clark), Lynn Hanson Burton (Glen) and Sylvia Hanson Goris (Ted); grandchildren Chris Lee, Amanda Lee Delmas, Krystal Burton Sherman, Dawn Burton, Daniel Goris, Leigh Goris Rogers (Michael), Emily Goris Arnold (Nicklaus); great grandchildren Ava Delmas, Madeline Delmas, Andi Delmas, Graham Sherman, Noah Burton, Reese Sherman; nephew David Smiser (Ginger) and niece Anne Davison (Glenn Goode).

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Everett, her husband of 56 years, infant daughter Susan Kay, brothers Wayne (Ruth) and Jimmy (Joy) Yeager, sisters Etha (Clint) Little, Lucille (Jerry) Smiser and Enid (Tom) Davison.

Visitation was held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM with the funeral service at 11AM at Rosewood Chapels, 3304 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX. A gravesite service was Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX.

The family would like to express their thanks to the communities of Copperfield Village and Vitality Court for their care and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, TX or the .

