Sandra Downs, resident of League City, and later Friendswood, Texas, went to heaven on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1935 in Collinsville, Illinois to Vernon and Betty Wendler. A Collinsville High School graduate, Sandra began work straight out of high school, first starting as a phone operator, and eventually working for the railroad. Ultimately, though, Sandra received her bachelor's degree in elementary education at Southern Illinois University and taught grade school for several years. Upon re-settling in the gulf coast of Texas with her family, Sandra finished the remaining twenty years of her career as a social worker, doing the thing she excelled at most-helping those in need. Sandra is preceded in death by her mother Betty Wendler, father Vernon Wendler, husband James Albert Downs and brother James Wendler. Sandra is survived by her son James Robert Downs, daughters Jan Elizabeth Downs and Kim Alicia Downs, brother David Wendler, grandchildren Caleb, Seth and DeLaney and many other loving family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00PM with a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 2 o'clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573 with Reverend Joel McMahon presiding. A small Grave Side Ceremony will be held at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, Illinois under the direction of Herr Funeral Home, phone (618) 344-0187, 501 West Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send memorials to League City United Methodist Church, 1601 West League City Parkway, League City, Texas 77573 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.