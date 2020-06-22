In Memory of Our Father, Dr. T.R. Thiagarajan

"Gooooooch." That was my dad's way of saying 'good' sometimes. It was in a context where you knew he was going to say 'good', but then he lengthened the word out and ended with the "ch" just for fun, to be playful. My sisters Kavya and Dheepa claim they never heard him say this. But his other antics are common family knowledge. "TOLL!" That's 'twelve', as in twelve o'clock. Must be said with great gusto, and in a thick Indian accent, if you're going to copy my dad. "Ah-pitch" - that's 'office'. He'd change the sounds of words around just to be playful, just for the fun of it. Then there were his signature phrases. "It will REjuvenate your body and soul!" - said in the same intonation each time, and in reference to something far less mind-blowing. Like washing your face. Or letting him give you one of his painful massages. It was gonna rejuvenate our bodies and souls, we were told. "Yen as in Nancy, O as in Ah-renj" - as in, N as in Nancy, O as in Orange. Thick Indian accent, remember? That was how he would say 'no' to one of Kavya's or Dheepa's many childhood requests. Dad, can we go here, or Dad, can you buy me that? His ebullient playfulness was always there. Once he told my cousins a joke that if they walked all the way from Houston to his hometown of Kumbakonam, then jumped head-first into the well behind our ancestral home, then stayed in that position for three days, he would come, lift them by their feet, slap them on their face, and " then you will know enlightenment."

Kavya and I have spent hours attempting to copy his antics, but we could never get it quite right. Nobody could. "Secret paaaaath." That was another one. Said in precisely the right nasal, sing-songy tone, every time. That was his phrase for a path he took to drop my sisters off to school, one that avoided the main roads and traffic lights by going through the adjacent neighborhoods. Even some of his more serious statements were repetitive and jovial underneath. "We will not leave you in the LURCH," he said to me many times. Except 'lurch' was actually pronounced lahrch. Roll the R. That was if I needed money for my university tuition and fees or something. His way of saying, 'Don't worry. We've got you covered.'

He had this incredibly restless energy, always wanted to know what was going on and be part of everything. My sisters termed it 'the third degree' when we were kids, the times he would start asking all about where you'd been and what you'd done, question after question.

His curiosity extended beyond the mundane, though. He loved travel, wanted to see the world. And he did. My mom and sisters and I got to see the world with him. By the time I was 17, I had been to Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Jamaica, France, Switzerland, Italy, Monaco, Germany, Austria. And, of course, many times to India, to see the relatives. Later, when I lived in Tibet for several years, Dad visited and, when a summer gathering included the inevitable Tibetan circle dancing, my dad just immediately joined in. He had never tried it before. I told him anyone can follow along, so he did. He was curious, ever willing to experience new things.

And he was a music lover. In his youthful days, he wanted to become a professional Carnatic musician, but his parents disapproved. As far back as I can remember, he'd spontaneously break into song or play his bamboo flute, self-taught. The sounds of Carnatic recordings periodically filled our home. Once his six-year-old granddaughter spent an entire morning copying his melodies.

****

He was born in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, South India, the eldest son to a mother who cherished him, and a mostly silent, calm father. He and his siblings adored their parents, and each other. His father owned agricultural lands in their native village, and Dad would go there with his siblings as a boy, swimming in the river, eating the abundance of mangos dripping from the trees.

Later, his family sent his grandmother with him when he moved to Trichy, so that someone would be there to cook for and take care of him. Having completed a bachelor's and master's in math, he worked for a short while as a high school math teacher. When I asked him once about his high school teaching days, he told me how he would make his students stand up in class for their misbehavior. I'm sure he maintained classroom discipline quite well. He was a force to be reckoned with when angry.

His move to the United States came when he won a scholarship to study for a master's degree at the University of Hawaii. In Honolulu, he lived with a kind and caring local host family, and later on with his sister and brother-in-law. Another full scholarship brought him to George Washington University to study for a PhD in Operations Research. After graduating, a whirlwind trip back to India resulted in an arranged marriage to my mother. Within a span of two weeks, the two families met, agreed to the marriage, conducted the wedding, and the newly-wed couple arrived back in the U.S. to embark on their new life.

The rest, I suppose, is history. I could tell you how much he enjoyed teaching university students, or that he was a popular and respected professor. I could tell you about his flaws, that he had an irritable side, very irritable, and we all had to put up with it. But the thing I hope will stay with me, in the years to come, is his gushing love for me and my sisters. It was the same with his two granddaughters. The thought of our very existence in the world left him bubbling with joy and excitement. Just seeing us made him quite visibly the happiest man on earth.

Dr. T.R. Thiagarajan passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer.

(written by Hamsa Rajan)