Varrick L Johnson, 46 born and raised in Conroe, Texas on December 5,1973 passed away on October 24,2020. Varrick was known and loved by many and will truly be missed. Visitation will be held @ Collins & Johnson on Oct. 30,2020 from 12-6. His last ride into the sunset will be Saturday, 11am @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX. The final resting place will be Rosewood Cemetery, Conroe, TX. Rev Rickey Warren, eulogist. Pastor A Shelton, officiant.



