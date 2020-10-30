1/
VARRICK L. JOHNSON
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Varrick L Johnson, 46 born and raised in Conroe, Texas on December 5,1973 passed away on October 24,2020. Varrick was known and loved by many and will truly be missed. Visitation will be held @ Collins & Johnson on Oct. 30,2020 from 12-6. His last ride into the sunset will be Saturday, 11am @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX. The final resting place will be Rosewood Cemetery, Conroe, TX. Rev Rickey Warren, eulogist. Pastor A Shelton, officiant.

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
West Tabernacle Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Ave. E
Conroe, TX 77301
936-756-2311
