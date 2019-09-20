Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veda L. White. View Sign Service Information James Crowder Funeral Home 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster , TX 77598 (281)-280-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Veda Lanell White was born December 9, 1934 in Big Spring, Texas and died at the age of 84 on September 18, 2019. Mrs. White's family will receive guests on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, Texas. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity Memorial Cemetery, Big Spring, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Clem and Cora Wilkerson, and her siblings-Agnes Hahn Altom, Herman Wilkerson, Leonard (Tooter) Wilkerson, Opal Mealer, Edward Wilkerson, Fred Wilkerson, Juanita Shortes Bryant, and Dorothy Wilkerson Miller. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 66 years, William (Bill) White; daughter, Sharon Graves, and husband, Mike; and son, Craig White and wife, Jodi. She is also loved by grandchildren, Amy Navarre and husband, Carl; Caleb Graves and wife, Chelsea; Adrianna Marshall and husband, Aaron; Alexandria Eisenbach and husband, Jerrad; Taylor Beaver and husband, Nathan; and Analisia White. Her great-grandchildren are Brandon Graves, Lane Marshall, Sebastian Navarre, Luke Marshall, Daxton Eisenbach, Oaklyn Beaver, Samantha Navarre and (due in February) Declan Graves. She will be loving remembered by her brother-in-law, Jerry White and wife Pearl. She will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. White was an LVN in Big Spring, Texas at the Medical Arts Hospital where she taught LVN school. She moved with her husband to Galveston County in 1973. She worked as an O.R. nurse at Galveston County Hospital until she became the Director of Sterile Processing at U.T.M.B. While there she started the Case Cart System that is still in use. She worked there for 23 years until retiring. Mrs. White was an active member at Christ's Church Assembly of God of Clear Lake. While there she and her husband began what was known as the "Friday Club" which involved the College and Career Students. She remained close to many of those members till the very end. Veda's hobby was her family. She had the fastest draw in town to show her album of grandchildren's pictures and could not be persuaded that hers were not the best and brightest. She will always be remembered lovingly as "Nina," to her grands and great-grands. In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to Christ's Church, 1401 Bay Area Blvd., Houston, Tx. 77058. The Family would like to thank the staff at Methodist Hospital in Nassau Bay and especially the staff of Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital in Katy, TX who lovingly cared for her and her family till her promotion to heaven.



Published on yourbayareanews.com from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bay Area Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close