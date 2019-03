Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren A. Butler.

Warren Butler, 87, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Butler in December 2017 and is survived by his 8 children.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd., Houston, TX 77059. Interment will take place at a later date at Houston National Cemetery.