Warren Thomas Ayres Jr., 87, passed away on October 5, 2019 in League City, TX. He was born on November 21, 1931 in Washington DC to Warren Thomas Ayres Sr. and Mary Caroline Kirby-Ayres. Warren was preceded in death by his: loving wife, Patricia McDonald-Ayres and son, Steven Ayres; grandson Zachary Benjamin Sullivan and great grandson, Davin William Sullivan. He is survived by his: sons, William Sullivan (Shelly), Warren D. Ayres (Charlotte) and Scott Ayres (Pamela); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and numerous family members and friends. He had a passion for helping people and cigars and loved to go fishing. Warren's family will receive guests from Noon to 1:00 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Warren's memory may do so to a .