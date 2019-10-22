Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Atwell. View Sign Service Information James Crowder Funeral Home 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster , TX 77598 (281)-280-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Atwell passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on October 11th in Clear Lake City, Texas. Bill was born on May 3, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Mary and William Atwell. Bill is survived by his sons Jamie Atwell (Linda) in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Jason Atwell (Carmen) in League City, Texas and daughter Mallory Atwell in London, England. Brother Bud Atwell in Greenfield, Indiana and sister Marilyn Atwell in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill was a loving grandfather to 8 adoring grandchildren; Alex 17, Ian 16, Adam 15, Allison 14, Ryan 14, Oliver 13, Ava 12, and Ainsley 10. Bill was also a beloved friend, mentor and teacher to countless others who considered him family and loved him deeply. Bill's love in life was to travel for business or pleasure and was always off on an adventure whether it was giving a speech or visiting family. Bill was an internationally recognized expert in the field of radiation physics with 40+ years of experience in the areas of space radiation environments, high-energy particle transport through materials, active & passive dosimetry, spacecraft, satellite, and anatomical modeling/shielding analysis, radiation detection instrumentation, biological and physical effects, and related data analyses. Bill was one of the original members of the NASA JSC Space Radiation Analysis Group. His radiation research supported the NASA JSC Medical Sciences, Space & Life Sciences, and Engineering Directorate; NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; NASA Langley Research Center; and the European Space Agency (ESA)/German Space Agency. Bill has authored over 250 technical and scientific publications. Bill served on the Advisory Board University of Houston, Clear Lake. He was a science advisor/mentor for MS/Ph.D. students at U. of Maryland, U. of Virginia, Colorado State University, USC, and Texas A&M. Bill received a BS in Physics/Math (English minor), and a MS in Physics/Math from Indiana State University, and was a Ph.D. candidate, Nuclear Engineering, University of Florida. He is the recipient of the Astronaut's Silver Snoopy Award, Tech Fellowship, and numerous NASA, NATO, AIAA, and SAE/Aerospace awards and commendations. Bill was extremely active in AA fellowship and was instrumental in establishing the Bay Area Club in 1990 located in League City, Texas. Bill served as the clubs first President and sponsored countless over more than 30 years. Bills professional contributions are equal to his personal ones and very literally will continue to benefit humanity for generations. He will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be November 2, 2019 at 1:00 in the afternoon. Bay Area Church. 4800 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bay Area Christian School and the Clear Creek Club



Published on yourbayareanews.com from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bay Area Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close