William "Bill" C. Fogg, 85, passed away on August 24 in Houston, Texas after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was born on September 13, 1934 in Salem, New Jersey. Bill is survived by his: loving wife, Ginger Fogg; daughters, Barbara Hamrick (Neal) and Debbie Cruthirds; sons, Richard Fogg (Judy) and Charles Bryce (Robin); 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and numerous family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Kris Pryor of Warner Robbins, GA.
When his nation called he answered by selflessly serving in the United States Air Force for 23 years. Bill served in a number of overseas assignments supporting the Cold War, and was a Vietnam veteran serving in Bien Hoa Air Base where he maintained F100D and F5A fighter aircraft. After serving with distinction, Bill retired in 1976 and made his home in the Houston area where he was an electronics and avionics instructor at San Jacinto Junior College. He enjoyed golfing and dinner with family and friends. Bill, also, enjoyed watching football and reading. He was a member of University Baptist Church. Those who knew him well will remember him with his legendary cigar. He will be missed by many. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 31 from 5 to 7p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas, 77598. A graveside service with military honors will be held 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at the Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bill's memory may do so to Gary Sinise Foundation, Nantz National Alzheimer Center, or a charity of your choice
.