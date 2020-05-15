William Richard "Bill" Dusenbury passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May, 13 2020. Bill grew up in Florence, South Carolina, and graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1947. He attended the University of South Carolina for two years to test for military pilot training and received his wings at Laredo AFB in September of 1952. He rushed home to marry his high school sweetheart, Joni Lou Thompson, two weeks later. While in the Air Force, Bill flew fighter aircraft and was stationed temporarily in Japan during the Korean War. During his career, Bill flew C45, C47 and C119 cargo and transport aircraft, B50 bombers, and F3, F80 and F84 jets. Bill joined the Air National Guard in 1955. After discharge from the Air Force in 1958 as a major, Bill returned to the University of South Carolina to complete his degree in mechanical engineering and took a position with NACA (National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics) at Langley Field, VA. Bill and Joni moved to Texas in 1962, and Bill joined the Troop Carrier Wing of the Air Force Reserve at Ellington AFB. Bill then took a position with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration when the Manned Spacecraft Center opened and spent many years working in the power generation group at the Johnson Space Center developing power systems for Gemini, Apollo and Shuttle spacecraft. During his tenure, Bill and several colleagues developed an innovative fuel cell for powering spacecraft while in flight and a model of that same fuel cell is currently displayed in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. Bill retired from NASA in 1979 as Branch Chief of Power Generation to focus on his custom home construction company, Dusenbury Construction. Bill and Joni built custom homes in the Clear Lake area for twenty years and eventually retired from building and moved to Beach City in 1999 and then to League City in 2015. Bill was known for his integrity, honesty and commitment to quality in all that he did. Self-motivated and hard-working, he never shied away from a DIY challenge, whether it was building a hydroplane boat, rebuilding a Volkswagen engine, completing the trim carpentry on an entire house or hand driving pilings for a 200-foot pier in Galveston Bay. Bill also loved playing golf with his many "golf buddies." A self-taught musician, he played acoustic guitar, upright bass and most preferably, the banjo. In fact, the only music genre that he thought worthy was bluegrass! Throughout his life, Bill devoted his time to others through his service to his church and memberships in Space Center Rotary, American Legion and the Masons. He was a long-time member of Seabrook United Methodist Church (1962-2001) and also of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church (2001-2020). Above all, he forever set a good example for his children as a father and as a person who was wholeheartedly devoted to his wife and family. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joni of 67 years and is survived by his three children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren: Dick and Dorian Dusenbury (daughter Sarah), David and Missy Dusenbury (sons Richard and wife Lindsay, and Will), and Donna and Steve Coggins (sons William, John, Mark and Robert). A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled in the future at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, Baytown, Texas. An online obituary has been established at www.forevermissed.com and can be accessed at WilliamDusenbury@forevermissed.com. The schedule for the memorial celebration will be posted on the online obituary once finalized. Bill kept his sense of humor to the end and never lost his optimism or sense of hope. It is in keeping with those qualities that the family requests, in lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bay Area Citizen from May 15 to May 28, 2020.