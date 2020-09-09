Winifred "Wynne" Jean (Hastings) Gillen, born Dec. 3, 1932 and passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Gillen in 2012. Wynne is survived by 7 children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister, Margaret Anderson.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, 9/7 from 4:30 pm followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 pm, concluding with a Rosary at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX 77598. The Funeral Mass will be held on 9/8 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church, 18223 Point Lookout Dr., Nassau Bay, TX 77058. She will be interred with family only, on Wednesday at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, TX.
A more complete obituary is available at www.crowderfuneralhome.com
