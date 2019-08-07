Beloved Mom, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin and Friend, Lon joined other family members in heaven on August 4, 2019. She was born January 24, 1972. She'll always be remembered for the love she has for her three children, Gabby, Jilly and Eli. Lon is all around us and is guiding us as our newest guardian angel.

Lon is survived by her three children, mother and stepfather - Kathy and Mike Reeves, father and stepmother - Lonnie and Pat Clement, grandmother - Gloria Clement, husband - Chad Davis, stepbrothers and wives, Jamie McCollum and Kristy, Joseph McCollum and Kelly, and a multitude of loving aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Lon was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Emery Lloyd Clement, maternal grandparents - Mary Joyce Britt, Maj. George Thomas Keys (USMC, Ret), Golden E. Britt, and Pearl Louise Newton.

Lon read the bible daily this last year and was amazed at, and thankful for, all she learned and the peace it gave her.

With over 30 thousand followers, a vivid Twitter fan @MammaLon, she describes herself as: "God first. Cajun! conservative. Love Cops & Vets. Hate Monsanto and Pedos. Fighting Breast cancer like my life depends on it!" She will always be remembered as one strong, loving, caring and opinionated woman who fought for her life for her children.

There are special people that Lon would like acknowledged as very important in her life: Jacoby Cole, Rich, Kristen and Chase Knapp, Pat and Gene Shifflet and daughters Denise McElyea and Dana Slovacek. In her last three weeks, Lon was taken care of by the ICUs at UTMB, League City Campus and Galveston. The staffs of these hospitals were very caring and giving, particularly the respiratory technicians, nurses and doctors, who in some cases were with her all night.

Services were held at Forest Park East Funeral Home.

The family requests donations be made in Lon's name (Lon Elliott Davis) to M. D. Anderson Boot Walk to End Cancer at [email protected], in lieu of flowers. Once at the Boot Walk website, please select Donate Today in the upper right hand corner. Please keep Lon's family in your prayers as they move through their sorrow.