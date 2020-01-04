|
BECKFORD (TREADWELL), Beautiful Bonita Lauri Beckford (Boni Treadwell) left us peacefully on the 22nd of December 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her Angels and had her family at her side and close by. Loving Mum of Shea, Nico and Mia. Nananita to Mila. Adored Sister of Luke, Saul and Ginny and Jess. Caring Aunty Bossy to Annie, Miles and Cassie. Beloved Daughter of Christine and Mark. A beautiful spirit who will forever be our Christmas Angel.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020