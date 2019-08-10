|
|
BLACKMORE Ann Marie 23/3/1951-12/8/2009 May the winds of love blow softly, and whisper for you to hear That we will always love you, and forever keep you near. Out of this world of suffering, into God's garden of rest It must be a beautiful garden, for he only takes the best. Every day, in some small way, memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are ever near, still missed, still loved, and ever dear. Loved always. David, Ian and Maridol, Nadine and Tylah, Carol and Harold and family, Diane and family.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2019