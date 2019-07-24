|
LILAWATI, (Lila). Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 23rd July 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Govind Samy. Loved Mum of Shri, Vishwa, Sada, Roshni, and their families. A loving mother in law and grandmother. "Will be dearly missed". A service for Lila will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday 25th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to Lilawati Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 24, 2019