RIMMER, Ada. (nee Brockway) Passed away on 23 November 2019, aged 92. Much loved wife of the late Don; dearly loved mother and mother in law of Adrian and Lorretta, Roger, Robin, Jenny and Peter. Loved Nana of Thomas, Amanda and Nathan, Phoebe, and Jamie and Anna; and loved great- grandmother of Jack and Payton. A private service was held on 27 November 2019. Special thanks to the staff of Oakland Care and to all who supported Ada in recent years. Communications to the Rimmer family, 153 Welcome Bay Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 30, 2019
