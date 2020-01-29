Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Puke Baptist Church
cnr Malyon St and Station Road
More Obituaries for Adele FRANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Joy FRANK

Adele Joy FRANK Notice
FRANK, Adele Joy. Passed away peacefully on 28 January 2020 aged 92. Dearly loved wife of Brian for 18 years. Much loved mum of Paul, Phillip, Chris, Richard, Lynlea, Prue and their partners. Loved step mum to Theresa, Toni, Trent, Todd and their partners. Treasured GG to her many grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "The mother of millions" A service to celebrate Adele's life will be held at the Te Puke Baptist Church, cnr Malyon St and Station Road Te Puke on Friday 31 January at 1pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 29, 2020
