Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne Janet (Seymour) O'DONNELL

Add a Memory
Adrienne Janet (Seymour) O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL, Adrienne Janet (nee Seymour). Passed away peacefully on 27 August 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved Mum of Chris, Steve and Tim. Loved mother-in-law of Rachael. Treasured Nana of Ryan and Sean. A service for Adrienne will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240 and these may be left at the service. All communications to the O'Donnell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrienne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.