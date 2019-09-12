Home

Aileen Dulcie WHITTAKER Notice
WHITTAKER, Aileen Dulcie. 26/4/1942 - 9/9/2019 Passed away peacefully with her girls by her side. Dearly loved wife of Nelson (deceased) and cherished mother of Kathryn and Jules, Jan and Gavin, Sharon, and Lynette and Kevin. Special Nan to her 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 10am on Friday, 13th September 2019 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice or the Cancer Society.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 12, 2019
