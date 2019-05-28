|
HEPPELL, Alan Harry. Died suddenly but peacefully on the 20th of May, 2019 aged 75 years. Survived by his children Darren, Julie and Lee and their families, and Carolynn and her family. Alan was a grandad and great-grandad who enjoyed visits from his neighbours and from those he loved. Please join us to celebrate Alan's life with afternoon tea at the Tauranga Citizens Club on Friday 31 May, 2019 from 2pm. No flowers please. All communication to the Heppell family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019