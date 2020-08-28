|
|
MARK, Alan John. Peacefully on Thursday 27 August 2020 at Waipuna Hospice. Devoted husband of the late Noaleen. Loved father of Alan and Sandy, Serena and Geoff and loved Poppa to Shaun and Nina, Luke and Nicolle, Jarred and Lauren, Summer, Stevie and to all of his great-grandchildren. A service for Alan is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 31 August 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz Communications to the Mark family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 28, 2020