PAPESCH, Alan Joseph Gladwyn. Sadly passed away aged 83 years, on Thursday 10 October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Janette, father of Andrea and Michael, father-in-law, grandfather of Maria, Kathryn, Sarah, Joseph, Peter, Matthew, Ella, Oscar, Victor and great grandfather of Daniel and Gabrielle. Currently from Tauranga, formerly from Christchurch and Pirongia, Ngati Hikairo. Alan will be remembered for many qualities, his smile, love of family and singing to brighten up a room, many will forever cherish. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street Tauranga, on Thursday 17 October at 11:00am. Communication to the Papesch Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2019