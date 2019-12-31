|
RENDELL, Alfred Hugh (Alf). On Friday, 27th December 2019 at Tauranga Hospital aged 102. Loving husband of the late Joan. Father and father-in-law of Kevyn and Hilary, Graham, Susan and Bill, Kay and Dave. Grandfather to Farah and Phil, Tamara, Lexie, Scott and Rhiannon, Stuart and Becki, Julia and Brendan, Michael, and Caitlin. Great- grandfather to Thea, Faelan, Owen and Odella. A funeral service for Alf will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, 4 January at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alf to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/ahrendell2712 All messages to the Rendell family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 31, 2019