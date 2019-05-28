|
TAYLOR, Alice Christina. (nee Knight) Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on Sunday 26th May 2019. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Cherished and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Eriss, Brian and Gillian, Janice Taylor and Peter Hughes. Adored nana to her 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. The Taylor Family sincerely thank all the staff at Te Kuiti Medical Centre and Hillview Home for their love and care of Alice. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Wednesday 29th May at 11am, followed by interment at Kawhia Cemetery at 2:30pm. All communications to Taylor Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019