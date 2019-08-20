Home

BELL, Alister John. On Sunday 18th August 2019, at Carter House, Te Puke. In his 71st Year.Dearly loved husband of Joanne (n?e Geddes) (Papamoa). Cherished Dad and Father in law of Martin and Angelika (Papamoa), Daryl and Philipa (Papamoa), Jade and Stuart Olson (Papamoa), Andrew and Melissa Stevens (Melbourne). Much loved by all of his family and friends and will be missed. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Carter House. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Tauranga - WBOP. A service for Alister will be held on Friday 23rd, 1:30, at Papamoa Baptist Church, Dickson Road, Papamoa. An awesome man gone to be with God. Messages to 1230 Papamoa Beach Road, Papamoa 3118.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 20, 2019
