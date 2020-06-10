Home

Allan (Graham) ANDERSON

Allan (Graham) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Allan (Graham). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7 June 2020 at Tauranga in his ninetieth year. Very dearly loved as husband of the late Wendy and as partner of Kathryn Price. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Lucy, Malcolm and Bren, Carol and Simon Brooker, and grandfather of George and Charlotte Brooker. Dearly loved brother and brother- in-law of the late John and Margaret (Waimate South), Dorothy and Norman Clark (Lake Waihola), Isabel and the late Alan Moore (Lincoln). A service for Graham will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga, on Tuesday 16 June at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to NZ Forest and Bird http:/ /www.forestandbird. org.nz. Communication to the Graham Anderson Family c/- P.O. Box 3136 Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 10, 2020
